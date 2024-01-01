Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,448.12 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $84,773.50.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

BRLT opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainsail Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $94,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 893,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 63,049 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

