Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $143.11

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 904,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,709,000 after purchasing an additional 159,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97,052 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FN stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

