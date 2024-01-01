Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.91. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $179.10 on Monday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,830,023,000 after buying an additional 454,093,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,113,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,728,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,111,000 after acquiring an additional 45,109 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.