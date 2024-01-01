Brokers Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a research report issued on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.25 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $149.04 on Monday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.97.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,755 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.