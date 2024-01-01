Brokers Set Expectations for nVent Electric plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a report released on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the company will earn $3.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $59.09 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,799,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,079,000 after purchasing an additional 302,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,251,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,914,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,751,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,169,000 after purchasing an additional 164,267 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

