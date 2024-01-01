CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 7.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 681,123 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CalAmp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,236,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

