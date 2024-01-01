Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $79.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

