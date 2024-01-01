CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $388.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts expect that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

