Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Financial Survey

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Free Report) and Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Caravelle International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caravelle International Group $185.35 million 0.13 $12.23 million N/A N/A Navios Maritime $255.40 million 0.20 $87.31 million $1.66 1.37

Navios Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caravelle International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Caravelle International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Navios Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Caravelle International Group has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Caravelle International Group and Navios Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A Navios Maritime 26.10% 63.17% 10.61%

Summary

Navios Maritime beats Caravelle International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Heating Business. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. The company also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. In addition, it provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Navios Maritime

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, push boats, and cabotage business. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company's fleet consisted of 36 vessels totaling 3.9 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Caravelle International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caravelle International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.