Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 27.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 16.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 50,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.