Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

