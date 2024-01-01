Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

