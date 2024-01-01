Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

