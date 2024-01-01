Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 4.9% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

