Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $16.98 on Monday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.