Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. On average, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

