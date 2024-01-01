Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.
About Cinedigm
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.