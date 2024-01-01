Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIDM opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

