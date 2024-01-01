Clarius Group LLC Decreases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $95.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.48. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

