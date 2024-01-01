Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

