Clarius Group LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

