Clarius Group LLC Has $219,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.