Clarius Group LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Shares of NICE opened at $199.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

