Clarius Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after buying an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after acquiring an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Copart Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.93. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.