Clarius Group LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS opened at $362.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

