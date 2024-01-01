Clarius Group LLC Has $281,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $124.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

