Clarius Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $224.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

