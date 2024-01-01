Clarius Group LLC Sells 246 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $227.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average of $203.45. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $229.42.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

