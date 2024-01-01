Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 56.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
