Clarius Group LLC Sells 3,106 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 56.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $260.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $205.70 and a one year high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

