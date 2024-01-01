Clarius Group LLC Sells 414 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Stock Up 0.1 %

FTV opened at $73.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.