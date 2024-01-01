Clarius Group LLC Sells 479 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

A opened at $139.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

