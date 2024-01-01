Clarius Group LLC Sells 735 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 117,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 0.6 %

GLW stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.