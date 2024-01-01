Clarius Group LLC Sells 764 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth about $342,000. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 12.8% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in Ameren by 33.1% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 3.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Ameren by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.10.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

