Clarius Group LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $18.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

