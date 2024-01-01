Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $229,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,899 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.