Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

NYSE PPG opened at $149.55 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

