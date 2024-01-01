Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT opened at $80.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

