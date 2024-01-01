Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,820 shares of company stock valued at $58,317,399 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE NET opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.91.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
