Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $831,937.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,291,064.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,329 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $2,753,529.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,530,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,620 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $831,937.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,291,064.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,820 shares of company stock valued at $58,317,399 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.81.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $83.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Articles

