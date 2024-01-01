Commercial Metals (CMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

In other news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMC

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.