Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,062 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $346.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

