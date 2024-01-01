Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX opened at $149.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.72 and a one year high of $187.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

