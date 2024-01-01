Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,762 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $260.35 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.70 and a 12-month high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

