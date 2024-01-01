Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $506.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $283.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications by 826.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.