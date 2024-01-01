Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

