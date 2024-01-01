Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.45.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CS
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 333,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.