Critical Analysis: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) versus Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Mentor Capital has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mentor Capital and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

BTCS has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BTCS is more favorable than Mentor Capital.

This table compares Mentor Capital and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $7.71 million 0.18 -$470,000.00 ($0.04) -1.56 BTCS $1.28 million 18.24 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -5.26

Mentor Capital has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mentor Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -9.40% -48.55% -15.62% BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Summary

BTCS beats Mentor Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. It seeks to invest in energy sector. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

