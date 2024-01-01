Critical Contrast: Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) versus BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of BuzzFeed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 4.24, suggesting that its stock price is 324% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BuzzFeed and Metro One Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

BuzzFeed currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 500.00%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares BuzzFeed and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -51.85% -48.44% -15.70% Metro One Telecommunications -6,791.14% -348.73% -97.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BuzzFeed and Metro One Telecommunications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $436.67 million 0.08 -$200.96 million ($1.30) -0.19 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 5.93 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

Metro One Telecommunications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BuzzFeed.

Summary

BuzzFeed beats Metro One Telecommunications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Metro One Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

