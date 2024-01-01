Czech National Bank Acquires 11,786 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

