Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $98.10 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $90.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

