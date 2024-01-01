Czech National Bank Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,389 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in International Paper by 118,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,329,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,530,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IP opened at $36.15 on Monday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

