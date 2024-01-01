Czech National Bank Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $43.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

