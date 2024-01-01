Czech National Bank Raises Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $76.74 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20.

Insider Activity

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.